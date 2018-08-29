Is 15% inflation harmful to Nigeria’s economy?

A recent study by David O. K. Okoroafor, Sesan O. Adeniji and Timilehin Olasehinde published in CBN Journal of Applied Statistics concluded that inflation levels beyond 15 percent in Nigeria could lead to a decline in economic growth.

According to the authors, “attainment of inflation threshold of 14% would boost the economy and bring it to a steady path of growth.”

This argument seems to hold at first glance when bringing the most recent economic recessions into context. In the last 30 years, Nigeria has witnessed only two recessions, the first was in 1991 and the second occurred as recent as 2016. In both recessions inflation rate exceeded the limit recommended in the study.

In 1991 inflation rate was 23 percent and in 2016, inflation stood at 18.55 percent according to data obtained from CBN Statistical Bulletin 2017. In both periods, national output declined by -0.55 percent and -1.58 percent as rapidly rising price levels led to an economic contraction in the country.

However, the argument breaks down when further analysis of the behaviour of economic growth was studied during periods when inflation exceeded 15 percent.

In the 33 years between 1985 and 2017, Nigeria experienced 11 different periods when inflation exceeded 15 percent and economic growth was negative only in 2 out of the 11 years. This means that the probability of Nigeria entering a recession if inflation exceeds 15 percent is 18.1 percent. For a research finding or economic prediction to have statistical significance in economic theory, it must have at least 95 percent probability chance of occurrence. With the chance of a recession only 18.1 percent of the time, it erodes confidence in the research findings of Okoroafor et al.

In fact in 1988 and 1989 when inflation level was 61.2 percent and 44.7 percent, the economy grew by 6.23 percent and 6.66 percent respectively according to data obtained from CBN. Furthermore, as recently as 2003 and 2008, inflation level was at 23.8 percent and 15.1 percent respectively yet the economy still expanded by 9.5 percent and 7.2 percent respectively in those years.

This is not to say that a high rate of inflation is healthy for economic growth. Numerous academic studies have shown that the economy tends to grow at full potential when inflation levels are low. But the argument that the appropriate threshold for inflation is 15 percent is not supported by historical data, according to BusinessDay analysis.

Henry Okodua, Associate Professor of Economics at Covenant University told BusinessDay that “while the logic of the study in obtaining the inflation threshold is correct, the methodology used to obtain the results is incorrect. The appropriate estimation technique for such an analysis considering the nature of the data would have been the linear regression analysis. On the contrary, the authors used Autoregressive Distributed Lag Model (ARDL) when conditions for using such a technique were not met. This error in the analysis could lead to a spurious result and misleading conclusion.”

Still, it can’t be ignored that the only recessions Nigeria has experienced in the last 30 years were during periods when inflation exceeded 15 percent which still gives a bit of credibility to the research finding.

Emeka Ucheaga & Omobola Adu