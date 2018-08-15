Economy
Abuja, Bayelsa, Imo top food inflation list for July, 2018
Nigeria’s food inflation on a year-on-year basis was the highest in Abuja, Bayelsa and Imo states recording rates of 15.9 percent, 15.8 percent, 15.5 percent respectively, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) July 2018 inflation report released today. According to agricultural players in the industry, the added cost of logistics, storage, and losses…
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...