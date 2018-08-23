The Micro, Small & Medium scale Enterprise (MSME) need adequate funding in order to survival in any business environment.

On August 4th 2018, the vice president said that the federal government will partner with central bank of Nigeria (CBN) and commercial banks to launch a credit facility that will make loans accessible to this sector of the economy (MSME).

“The Federal Government will partner with the central bank of Nigeria (CBN) and commercial banks to launch a credit facility that will make available to MSMEs loans from N2 million to N10 million within a period of five years with little or no collateral,”, Yemi Osinbajo Vice-President, said in a tweet .

BusinessDay explains with insight how this funding will go a long way in helping small businesses survive as well as help in adding positively to the economic growth of any country.

Giving loans to MSMEs especially with a time lag of 5-10 years will help grow and expand businesses.

The 5-10 years repayment plan is a good one as it will help give confident to the MSMEs in concentrating on what they will use the loan to generate back and also reduce the burden of the principal and servicing of the loan.



It will also boost MSMEs business growth, provide vital opportunities for them to generate more revenue opportunities and acquire more clients. They can also invest in key areas that the business is lacking in.



In today’s world, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have contributed immensely towards the social and economic well-being of a country. Africa is by no means left behind and therefore the MSMEs are becoming a major force of driving the economy of developing countries.



Small and medium enterprises have significantly contributed to the economic growth of many countries such as developed, developing or least developed countries (LDC).



A recent National Economic Survey report by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) indicate that SMEs constitute 98 percent of all business in Kenya , create 30 percent of the jobs annually as well as contribute 3 percent of the GDP.



Nigeria’s small businesses currently contribute 47 percent to the GDP, according to Lagos Chamber Commerce and Industry (LCCI).



Most of the SMEs die within the first five years of inception because the owners usually site finance as the major challenge.



Access to finance is a major challenge for SMEs, Entrepreneurs and small business owners cannot easily access finance to expand business and they are usually faced with problems of collaterals, high interest rates, extra bank charges, inability to evaluate financial proposals and limited financial knowledge, among others, analysts say.



SMEs have been recognized as an important means in the economic growth of any nation by contributing towards the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), creating jobs, reduction in poverty, generate income, expansion in Business and facilitate nation’s wealth thus resulting in national development are the benefits that SMEs will get as a result of the access to loan.



It was not mean clear by the Vice president, the interest that the loan will be charged on but there are hopes that it will be single digit unlike the double digits charged by deposit money banks ranging between 25-30 percent which makes it difficult for SMEs to get access to loans.



The MSMEs need more friendly environment, purchasing and local consumption of their product, less tax burden and promotion tool to be able to compete globally.

