Apapa gridlock: Cocoa exporters count costs, importers margins eroded

The gridlock and congestion which have become major features of Apapa, Nigeria’s premier port city, have continued to take their toll on both exporters and importers who make use of the two ports in Apapa for their export and import activities.

Long travel time to Apapa from other parts of Nigeria which has graduated from days to weeks on a single trip is impacting significantly on businesses, increasing costs for exporters and eroding importers’ margins.

About 30,000 metric tonnes of cocoa on its way to Apapa port was trapped recently, leading to huge expenses by exporters. Going to Apapa and Tin Can Island ports that previously took hours, now take almost four weeks as trucks struggle through craters, ditches and water-logged roads to get there.

“Export cargoes are either trapped in traffic jams or stored in transit warehouses in Lagos,” explained Pius Ayodele, president of the Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria.

Wale Shittu, managing director of Agrotrack Limited, a cocoa-buying company, agrees, adding that farm-gate cocoa prices have dropped as demand slowed because of difficulties in reaching the ports. Prices, he said, have fallen from N800, 000 ($2,208) per ton in July to N640,000 at the moment.

Nigeria currently ranks 5th alongside Cameroon as the world’s biggest cocoa producers. Its 2017 to 2018 output was estimated at 240,000 metric tonnes by the International Cocoa Organization (ICO).

Akin Olusuyi, President of the Cocoa Processors Association of Nigeria, noted that “shipment delays are making it difficult for exporters to get credit from banks to finance their operations and about 1,760 tons of cocoa butter and cake are held up in the gridlock to the ports.”

“Most of them have been in the traffic to the ports for close to three weeks and are still far away from the gates. The cargoes that would have translated into export proceeds for us are locked up in that horrific traffic,” Olusuyi added.

Muda Yusuf, the Director General of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce Industry (LCCI), in an interview with Bloomberg, noted that “haulage costs have gone up about 400 percent because of the turnaround time to get to the ports, that is, the time it takes to get loaded and get out of the ports. This will either erode the profit margins of companies or get passed on to consumers.”

The gridlock is affecting imports activities negatively as much as it affects exports. Activities ranging from cocoa exports to gasoline imports are down because of poor road infrastructure and congestion which dates back to neglect from successive governments over the years.

In a very significant way, the congestion in and out of the ports has pushed up transportation cost for importers, a development an importer who has his business within Apapa described as worrisome.

The importer who did not want to be named told BusinessDay that, before now, he spent between N180,000 and N190,000 on transportation of his consignment from Sifax Group depot in Apapa to his office, but today, it costs him between N295,000 and N300,000 to move the same 40-footer container to the same location, representing almost 150 percent increase in transportation cost.

Tony Anakebe, a port operator and member of freight forwarders association of Nigeria, confirmed this increase in a telephone interview, noting, “it is a big problem these days and the experience in getting to Apapa has become a nightmare; businesses continue to slide to their lowest level; it takes us almost two weeks to get our containers loaded after finishing with the customs.”

Yusu Sambo, a clearing agent, also affirmed in a telephone interview, explaining that transportation costs have gone so high because their turnaround time has dropped significantly as a result of the congestion and gridlock which have made movement in and out of the ports extremely difficult.

“Before now, a truck driver could go on two to three trips a day within Lagos; now he can only do one trip. Outside Lagos, he could do two trips in a week, today he can only do once in a month,” Sambo stated.

For that reason, transporting a 40-footer container from Lagos to Onitsha now costs an importer N1.3 million, up from between N320, 000 and N340,000 before the congestion in Apapa. Moving the same container from Lagos to Shagamu which before cost N120,000 to N150,000, is now N750,000 to N800,000.

For an importer to move his goods from Lagos to Ilorin now costs him between N860,000 and N900,000, up from N220,000 to N260,000 he used to pay, just as transportation of same size container to Abuja now costs N1.3 million to N1.4 million, up from N420,000.

All these increases are putting pressure on the businesses but, according to Sambo, the person at the receiving end is the consumer to whom the importer transfers the additional costs. Again, the implication of all these is that imported items will continue to be very expensive and unaffordable to many consumers.

CHUKA UROKO, OGHOGHO EDOSOMWAN & SOBECHUKWU EZE