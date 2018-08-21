Bank credit to private sector down 1.69% in Q2 2018

Credit facilities allocated to the private sector by Nigerian banks declined by 1.69 percent to N15.34 trillion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2018 from N15.60 trillion in Q2 2017 as shown in the most recent Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report.

The credit allocation to private sector divided into three sectors namely; Agriculture, Industry, and Services showed that the Oil and Gas sector with 30.57 percent of the total credit had the highest allocation of N4.69 trillion inclusive of both service and industry bound credit.

Manufacturing sector came second with N2.02 trillion, 13.16 percent of the total lending by banks.

Agricultural sector received 3.41 percent which is N523.08 billion of the total credit allocated by banks, a slight increase of 0.22 percent from its Q2 2017 sectoral share of 3.19 percent.

Agriculture which contributed about 21.65 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Nigeria in Q1 2018, attracted about 3 percent of the total credit in Q2 2018.

“Our findings show that the Agriculture sector in Nigeria is faced with many problems. Thus the sector is unable to attract the required credit,” analysts at FSDH Research said in a report.

Some of the problems are: inadequate storage facilities; poor transport network; inadequate research to develop improved seedlings; and weak integration between the sector and the manufacturing sector in providing manufacturing inputs.

The industrial sector gulped 38.5 percent of the total credits to the private sector, credit to the same sector stood at N 5.90 trillion. However, credit to the industrial sector fell by 5.18 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2017.

The components of industry which include Oil and Gas (production) and manufacturing dominated credit facilities by 22.52 percent and 13.16 percent with an increase of 0.06 percent point and a decrease of 0.95 percent points from 22.46 and 14.11 percent respectively. Power and Energy had N416.34 billion (2.71 percent), and Mining and Quarrying N10.18 billion (0.07 percent).

The service sector had a sectoral share of 58 percent down from N6.22 trillion in Q2 2017 to N5.90 trillion in 2018.

Government share of credit facilities was N1.47 trillion (i.e. 9.61 percent), oil and gas (Services) N1.24 trillion (8.05 percent), trade/general commerce N1.04 trillion (6.81 percent).

Finance, Insurance & Capital market received N991.22 billion (i.e. 6.46 percent), Information and Communication 814.57 billion (5.31 percent), Real estate N744.56 billion (4.85 percent), construction N612.85 billion (3.99 percent) among others.

Data on all electronic payments channels in the Nigerian banking sector revealed that Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions dominated the volume of transactions with a record of 217.42 million valued at N1.60 trillion out of the total volume of about 509.67 million transactions valued at N32.90 trillion that were recorded in Q2 2018.

The total number of banks’ staffs increased by 13.67 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) and 34.72 percent year on year (YoY) from 89,608 and 75,607 in Q1 2018 and Q2 2017 respectively to 101,861 in Q2 2018.

CYNTHIA IKWUETOGHU