When cheap money eludes small industries

Remi Emeh is a palm oil miller in a community known as Umuogbuanu, one of the villages in Umuagwo, 26 kilometres from Imo State capital, Owerri.

Umuagwo is reputed for palm oil production in Nigeria. Seventy to 80 percent of its youths are engaged in this business. Some plant oil palm seeds, while others—mainly men— mill them to produce oil. The women in this community are an integral part of the marketing segment. They sell palm oil in open markets and even take it to other villages.

Emeh does not run his business like many smallholder farmers or small-scale millers.

His business—Remy Emeh Enterprises— is officially registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission and he has over ten workers. He pays taxes to Imo State government and operates a business account in a commercial bank. Traders from Kano, Onitsha and Lagos—three of the major cities in Nigeria— often buy gallons of palm oil from him.

But he still uses a crude palm oil processing machine. The machine produces 150 gallons (of 25 litres) if there is no break-down. This may look considerably high for a crude milling machine, but Emeh and his workers apply a lot of human energy. Besides, a mechanised milling machine can produce twice or three times that size.

No money for machinery

Emeh has always wanted to acquire a fully-mechanised machine, but it costs over N5 million ($16,400), which he does not have. The crude machine he uses cost him N100, 000 ($330 at today’s exchange rate) to acquire two years ago. He has gone to many commercial banks but none was willing to lend him a loan of that magnitude.

A second tier deposit money bank that was willing to ‘help’ Emeh could only give him one-thirds of that money. The interest rate on that loan was 29 per cent and the tenor was 12 months. Yet this rate was the cheapest he could get from all the commercial banks he interacted with in Nigeria.

“There is a bank that focuses on small businesses in the Niger Delta part of the country. Its officials were here in 2016 and they asked me questions about my business, which I answered. I showed them my books and they expressed satisfaction at the way I do things here. They asked me to join a cooperative society, which I did. But they eventually disappeared,” Emeh says.

“I was happy initially that they could give me a single-digit loan, but this has not happened till today,” he laments.

Drugs and bank loan

Emeh is not the only one in this situation. Ifeanyi Okeke runs a small-scale poultry farm in Umuleri, Anambra State. His farm contains 2,000 birds, which lay over 70 crates of eggs each week.

He needs an egg processor but no bank is willing to lend him N4 million to import it. One of the new generation banks asked him last year to pay a 28 per cent interest rate and return the money in one year, if he was serious with taking the loan.

“I ran away and never returned. You need to be dealing in illegal drugs before you can afford to pay back that loan in one year,” Okeke says.

No money, no supply

The case of Gab Maduekwe is significant. Maduekwe runs a small-scale nylon production factory in Onitsha, Anambra State. Firms request his nylons regularly, but do not pay before production. They often place orders and then allow him to produce with his own resources. Payment usually comes two weeks after production. Maduekwe often gets orders but struggles to meet them because to produce more, he needs more raw materials, one more machine and must engage at least two more workers in addition to the three he has.

“One microfinance bank promised to lend me money, but asked me to pay six percent interest every month. How much were they ready to give me? Just N300, 000 ($983), which is nothing for me,” he says.

Nigeria’s 37million small businesses are starved of funds needed for expansion. Those that are available in commercial banks attract high, double-digit interest rates and a short tenor of six to 12 months.

Small businesses in the manufacturing sector suffer more because they incur high costs on sourcing alternative energy sources due to incessant power outages across the country.

They need to power their machines on a 24-hour basis. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) says 40 per cent of the entire expenditure of factories in Nigeria goes to alternative energy sources.

Multinationals and conglomerates get loans from commercial banks at seven to nine per cent rates, whereas small and medium enterprises get same at over 20 per cent.

The average borrowing rate to small-scale manufacturers in 2017 was 22.8 percent, according to data from MAN.

Ayodele Olojede, head of Emerging Businesses in Diamond Bank, one of the big banks in Nigeria, attributes this to the nature of risks borne by lenders while providing funds to small businesses.

“I will give money to a Nestlé or Cadbury (large enterprises) because the administrative cost of granting that loan is cheaper since I am dealing with one person and I have one big-ticket transaction, but with micro, small and medium businesses, the administrative cost is high,” Olojede says.

Between 2011 and 2014, the rejection rate for MSME loan applications by Nigerian commercial banks was higher than 50 per cent in nine banks (out of a total of 18 banks) and as high as 90 per cent in three banks, according to a KPMG report.

A 2015 report by The Economist said that only two per cent of Nigeria’s adult population received loans from a financial institution in 2014.

According to World Bank data, only 14 per cent of SMEs in Nigeria had access to a loan or overdraft account in 2015.

Nigeria’s monetary policy rate (MPR), which is a benchmark interest rate in the country, is 14 percent. This is the percentage at which the central bank lends to commercial banks.

Bismark Rewane, chief executive of Financial Derivatives Company, an economic research firm, believes that rate cut is paramount in Nigeria, insisting it is the only way to aid economic recovery for a country that just exited recession.

Nigeria highest in SSA

Checks around sub-Saharan African shows that Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is lagging peers in interest rate cut.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the South Africa’s Reserve Bank met in March this year and cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

The current repo rate (central bank lending rate to commercial banks) in South Africa is now 6.5 percent, and the prime lending rate (lending rate to customers) is 10 percent.

Similarly, Kenya Central Bank’s monetary policy committee cut the determining bank rate in late July to 9 per cent from 9.5 per cent.

Kenyans now borrow at an interest of 13 per cent (as against from 13.5 percent earlier) in line with the interest rate capping rule that limits lending rates to 4 percentage points above the CBR.

Zambia is one of the emerging countries in SSA and its central bank cut benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 9.75 percent in February this year, citing lower consumer inflation and weaker economic growth, according to Reuters.

In October 2017, the central of Ethiopia raised its benchmark interest rate to 7 percent from 5 percent.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has held the MPR at 14 percent for the 11th time, due chiefly to high inflation rate. Inflation rate in June 2018 was 11.23 percent.

Nigeria has some development finance institutions that offer single-digit funds. The Bank of Industry (BoI) has done considerably well in this area, manufacturers say. But they add that the bank needs to be recapitalised to meet the surging funding needs of industries.

“No economy will grow when businesses get interest rate at a very high rate. What we need is a single-digit interest rate of five per cent as manufacturers. We believe that this is what can stimulate growth,” Frank Jacobs, president of MAN, says.

“It is important to fast-track the recapitalisation of the Bank of Industry (BoI) to enable it to meet up with huge credit demands of the industrial sector,” Jacobs adds.

Ike Ibeabuchi, a small-scale chemical maker, says unless something is done to fund small-scale industries, Nigeria will continue to be a dumping ground for substandard cheap Chinese products.

