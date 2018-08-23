Expert lauds LASG on drainage upgrade, calls for more improvement

Mr Olayemi Shonubi, Vice President, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), on Thursday applauded the Lagos State Government on the remarkable improvement in the drainage system in the state.

Shonubi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the spate of flooding had reduced when compared to what the state used to experience during the raining season.

He said that the improvement was due to the efforts of the state government in upgrading the drainage system.

According to him, irrespective of government’s efforts, most of the drainage channels and canals are still blocked with pet bottles, polythene materials and other residues.

Shonubi said there was still a need for the state government to do more on the drainage upgrade by clearing the drainage channels and also constructing more channels where necessary, to help in evacuating water during and after every rainfall.

“The rate of flooding and its effects in Lagos State has reduced when compared with previous years.

“The government has actually tried in its efforts to upgrade the drainage system and open-up blocked canals and channels.

“Some of the drainage channels in the state are now in good condition, giving way for the free-flow of water during and after every rainfall.

“We are now in August which usually is the peak of the raining season, yet we have not experienced any form of drastic flooding.

“But a lot still needs to be done on the drainage system. The state government needs to do more clean-ups and to further upgrade the drainage system,’’ he said.

Shonubi noted that the collaboration of residents, industry managers and households were all needed to sustain the improvement.

He stressed the need for the government to regularly undertake inspections of the city’s drainage system and carry out cleaning and maintenance, as may be required.

“To record remarkable improvements on the drainage system in the state, the residents have a great role to play.

“The residents, traders and manufacturing companies must desist from dumping polythene materials, bottles and other forms of refuse into the drainage channels,’’ he added.