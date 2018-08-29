EXPLAINER: How Angola’s reform will make its oil sector attractive again

With oil production of 1.4mpd still below its heights of 2016, industry experts will be hoping Angola’s oil reform under President Joao Lourenco will not only make the sector attractive again but also rid it of corruption that has plagued the sector over the years.

Despite being the third-largest oil supplier to China as more than 90 percent of Angola’s revenue come from oil production, however Angola remains largely impoverished as more than two third of its population still live below the poverty line.

Despite being the third-largest oil supplier to China, Angola remains plagued by depleted marginal fields, corruption that have led to foreign currency shortages and rising bad loans in banks even after its central bank devalued the currency by over half against the US dollar since December 2017.

According to a 2018 International Energy Agency (IEA) Oil report, Angola’s oil fields are maturing and are nearing depletion, unless new investments are made in new discoveries, things will continue getting worse.

“Angola has a number of deep-water oil fields that are more expensive to maintain than onshore ones, and their need for “continuous support” is among the reasons behind sliding output since it peaked at 1.9 million barrels a day in 2008,” IEA stated in the report. The Paris-based agency predicts the nation’s capacity to produce crude will slump to 1.29 million barrels a day in 2023.

Apart from depleting marginal fields, nepotism, cronyism, and patronage pervade the oil industry.

“Oil deals are shrouded by confidentiality agreements, making it almost impossible to gauge how much money goes into SONANGOL, Angola’s state oil company,”Luqman Agboola, Head of energy and infrastructure at Sofidam Capital told BusinessDay recently.

Lourenco have been taking surprising reforms steps, after he was elected to combat the massive corruption and nepotism in the country.

As one of his first official acts, Lourenco fired the daughter of dos Santos, Isabel, as head of the state-owned oil company, SONANGOL. Isabel dos Santos is declared by Forbes magazine as the richest woman on the African continent. Her brother Filomeno was also a supervisory board chairman of the country’s sovereign wealth fund for a temporary period.

As a start of his project, Lourenco devalued the national currency, the Kwanza, at the beginning of the year. He also signed a new private investment law that removed the old clause, which stipulated that foreign businesses must have local partners with at least 35 percent stakes.

However, this law does not apply to the oil and mining industry and the financial sector. But it is Lourenco’s way of opening the economy, which suffered as oil prices declined.

For gas reserves, Angola is introducing a new legislation for gas fields outlining the legislative and tax framework for companies to explore for, extract, and sell natural gas. Under the gas tax regime, petroleum production tax will be 5 percent and petroleum income tax 25 percent.

Lourenco recently signed a decree to create a National Agency of Petroleum and Gas, expected to launch next year and be fully operational by the end of 2020. The new agency would break the almost complete monopoly of SONANGOL in Angola’s oil industry, since the state oil firm is also currently responsible for the approval, management, and holding of oil block sales.

SONANGOL, the state oil group, has pledged to invest in new fields while rebuilding relations with international majors who saw Angola as a declining and difficult to operate in producer under former president dos Santos administration as major international oil company Total, recently revived co-operation with SONANGOL.

Reforms by President Joao Lourenço is already yielding results as analysis from pricing group S&P Global Platts said production from Angola is expected to kick up once production from the deepwater Kaombo field starts this summer. The filed could have a peak capacity of around 230,000 bpd.

Also in March this year, Italian Energy Company ENI and SONANGOL started production at their joint deepwater Ochigufu project, which would add another 25,000 barrels to current levels. The new start up comes roughly a year after ENI operations began at the East Hub project in deep Angolan waters using an offshore floating production vessel capable of generating up to 80,000 bpd.

Last month, Fitch Ratings raised its outlook on the African country to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’, saying that its prospects for economic recovery have improved significantly as a result of higher oil prices and fiscal reforms.

DIPO OLADEHINDE