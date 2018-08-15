Economy
FG appoints Adeosun board chairman of Nigerian Bulk Trading Company
The Federal Government has announced the appointment of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun as the Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET). The Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr Hassan Dodo in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the appointment was approved by the Acting…
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...