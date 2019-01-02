FG initiates reconciliation with labour leaders on new minimum wage

Federal Government on Wednesday unveiled plans to hold crucial meeting with the leadership of the three labour centres as part of efforts geared toward averting the nationwide strike over the non-implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage.
Those expected at the meeting are: Ayuba Wabba, President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); Peter Ozo-Eson, NLC General Secretary; Boiboi Kaigama, President, Trade Union Congress (TUC); Joe Ajaero, President, United Labour Congress (ULC) and leaders of key affiliate unions of the three labour centres.
According to the notice issued by Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the meeting is scheduled for Friday, 4th January, 2019.
The meeting was called at the instance of Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment.
The notice read: “Towards nipping in the bud threat of national industrial action by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over the transmission of the New National Minimum Wage to the National Assembly.
The Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment Sen. Chris Ngige is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Executives of the Organised Labour Union as follows: Date: Friday 4th January 2019; Venue: Conference Room of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Second Floor Phase 1 Federal Secretariat, Abuja; Time: 10:30am Prompt.
Recall that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) through its spokesman, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo had on Monday, argued that the State Governors cannot afford to pay the proposed N30,000 new minimum wage.
Bello-Barkindo said that the Governors had offered workers a token increment of N22,500 from the current N18,000, after the submission of the report of the Tripartite Committee on 6th October, 2018.
He added that the N22,500 was arrived at after extensive deliberations among all 36 Governors.
Bello-Barkindo maintained that the Governors also arrived at the decision after outlining their financial capacities and liquidity, considering the economic situation of the country and the states’ other obligations.
In his new year message, the NLC President argued that the nationwide strike scheduled for 8th January, 2019 became inevitable.
