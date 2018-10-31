FG warned against extra-judicial killing as Shiites, security clashes enter third day

Residents of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were on Tuesday again enveloped by tension as the lingering clashes between the Shiites and security forces entered the third day.

Tuesday’s confrontation caused pandemonium as Wuse 2 and Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, two highbrow areas of the FCT, easily turned into theatre of conflict, where the police for several hours reportedly shot canisters of tear gas to disperse the Shiites, who again gathered in numbers in the area, especially at Adetokunbo Ademola Street in Wuse 2, to protest the detention of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky. Unconfirmed reports said about three people were shot dead in the melee, again.

According to the PDP in a statement issued on Tuesday by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party thoroughly rejects the resort to maximum force, unleashing of state apparatus of power against citizens at the slightest provocation, “resulting in bloodletting and extra-judicial killings of compatriots, preponderance of which are never investigated despite the usual lip service of bringing perpetrators to book.”

Also reacting to the lingering crisis, a security expert, Majeed Dahiru, told BusinessDay on Tuesday that the government must desist from persecuting the Shiites.

“This can be described as a Shiite uprising in a predominantly Suni Muslim country and the Nigerian state has visited grave injustice on the minority Shiite community in Nigeria. The massacre in Zaria claimed 1,000 lives and the recurring highhandedness of the Nigerian government to the demand by IMN members to release their detained leader is nothing but persecution of a minority religious group in Nigeria and it has grave consequences.

“The Nigerian state has failed to respect its own laws. Several court orders have been issued to release him yet he will not be released and when his members protest peacefully, to draw the attention of the authorities, the government clamps down heavily on them.

“And the fact that they come back each time in more numbers, shows you how determined they are. And if nothing is done to check this uprising, it might escalate. When you close the door to peaceful negotiation and resolution of issues, you open the door for violent extremism and I pray we don’t get to that,” he said.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Michael on Tuesday said, the residents of the Wuse 2 and business owners scampered for safety as shops and offices shut. Michael said, “The clashes have again proved that Nigeria has become a land where lives now mean nothing. Look at the killings that started at the weekend in Zuba and escalated on Monday is again threatening Abuja today. It is a pathetic situation.”

The sect members according to another eye witnessed also threw missiles at the police and burnt down a police van along the street.

The clashes, which began on Sunday in Zuba and Dei-Dei, two suburbs of the FCT reportedly led to the death of about 8 Shiites members, when the clashed with soldiers in the areas as they organized massive protests to demand the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

Then on Monday the residents and commuters of Kugbo in Karu along the Keffi-Abuja Expressway were thrown into a panic mode when the Shiites engaged the soldiers at the checkpoint in a duel and after a fierce fight, about ten members of the sect were reportedly killed and many others injured.

The incident caused serious traffic gridlock around the Keffi- Abuja Express Way as many commuters resorted to trekking long distances following lack of vehicles. One commuter who does not want his name on print said: “It is not certain when the crisis will end as Abuja residents can only hope but they still live in fear.”

As of the time of writing this report, the police were yet to issue a statement on the matter. Our correspondent had put a call to the Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police Command but he promised that the FCT Commissioner of Police would soon issue a statement on the matter.

Although the Nigeria Police on Tuesday beefed up security around the entrance to the State House, the Shiite still stormed the nation’s capital. Our Correspondent also observed that the police also stationed their officers opposite the Fire Service, the entrance to the State House.