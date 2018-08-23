FMCGs manufacturers urged to recycle, save environment from plastic pollution

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) manufacturers have been urged to save the environment from plastic pollution by recycling their by-products, which, according to environmentalists, is not biodegradable and so, have the capacity to pollute the environment.

In most Nigerian cities today, plastic materials and water sachets are the greatest environmental pollutants as they are everywhere and anywhere as disused water containers, take-away food packs, buckets, plates, spoons, soap dishes, chairs, etc.

Conservationists have been strident in their campaign against plastic waste. Abidemi Balogun, senior consultant officer, environmental education, at Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), wants all hands on deck to fight this menace.

Both local and multinational companies, she said, should join the campaign against plastic pollution by attaching incentives to waste collection and recycling to create more jobs and reduce plastic waste in the environment.

NCF, which is Nigeria’s foremost conservationist, is carrying out an advocacy programme on proper waste collection, recycling and management in 17 communities in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos and the aim of the campaign is to educate residents on the dangers of inappropriate waste disposal, and also train them in waste-to-wealth and recycling initiatives.

The foundation introduced recycling points to buy the sorted wastes from the residents and, according to Balogun, most participants are earning good money from the programme.

“We introduced a point-based collection with centres within the communities and participants ware paid after reaching a particular level. Some of the communities just generate the waste; they do not know that they can generate income from it.

“One thing we have identified from the exercise is that most of the waste is plastic and it is not biodegradable, meaning that it does not break down; so, most of it goes back into the environment or the water bodies,” she said.

Plastic pollution was the focus of the 2018 World Environment Day and this was because it is a global concern. “We call on other corporate organisations, especially the beverage companies, to have initiatives like this, where they can develop programmes to buy off plastics from communities thereby engaging them.

“It will serve as a source of employment to the communities because, if some people know that they can get money from collecting plastics, they will want to go into it as a full time job because plastic is everywhere,” she stated.

She stated further that the foundation had also started discussing with clubs in schools across the council area on the need for recycling and keeping the environment clean.