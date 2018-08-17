Economy
Borrowing without debt sustainability framework dangerous – World Bank
The World Bank, and other stakeholders have urged lending caution on countries with no debt sustainability in view of rising debt profile in some African countries. This measure, they said would ensure a more prudent and sustainable debt management strategy with rising concerns on debt currently mounting on some African countries. “International Financial Institutions who…
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...