N76.9bn disbursed from N220bn MSMED fund in 2017
A total of N76.9 billion out of the N220 billion Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) fund has been disbursed to MSMEs from inception in 2013 to 2017, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). From the draft of 2017 annual report of the CBN released on Wednesday, the disbursement comprises of N53.1…
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...