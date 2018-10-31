NACCIMA faults organised labour’s position, offers N22,000 new minimum wage

Employers of labour under the aegis of Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has dissociated itself from claims by the Organised Labour that the Tripartite Committee agreed on N30,000 as the new minimum wage.

The Chamber’s position was contained in a letter dated 26th October, 2018 sent to Ama Pepple, chairperson of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, duly signed by Muheeba Dankaka, President, Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Dankaka, who represents the Chamber at the just concluded negotiation, argued that the Chamber did not at any time agree to N30,000 as stated by the leadership of the three labour centres.

In the bid to address the lingering crisis, Dankaka urged Pepple to reconvene the negotiation with the view to finalize the new national minimum wage.

“We refer to the media report on the above States national minimum wage and the proposed industrial action by organised labour over a misconceived ‘agreement in the sum of N30,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

“We were perplexed to learn that the sum/agreement was an outcome of the workings of the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage (TCNMW) which we are a member.

“At no time did NACCIMA agree to such a figure. Rather the last figure offered by us as part of organised private sector, was the sum of N22,000 and negotiation was still ongoing for the meeting to arrive at a consensus and not by moving a motion.

“We did not also authorised representatives of the National Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and Manufactures Association of Nigeria (MAN) to speak on our behalf.

“Recall that our members constitute about 50% of the employers in the organised private sector, conversely, we do not want to speak for the thousands of employers in the informal economy whose voices have not been heard,” the letter seen by BusinessDay read in part.

Dankaka urged the Chairperson of the Tripartite Committee to be “mindful that the issue under discussion deal with the terms and conditions of work which must be placed within the wider context of enterprise sustainability.”

In the bid to amicably resolve the lingering crisis, he urged People to reconvene the Tripartite Committee with the view to “continue and finalize the ongoing negotiation on the new national minimum wage.”