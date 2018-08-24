Nigeria’s Q2 2018 GDP report to be released on Monday

Nigeria’s second quarter 2018 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be published on the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) website on Monday.

“Q2 2018 (GDP) will be published Monday 27th, August 2018 at 8.30am.” Yemi Kale, Statistician General, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a tweet on Friday morning.

The first quarter of 2018 started on a bright note as the country’s GDP grew by 1.95 percent (year-on-year) in real terms.

BusinessDay analysis of the NBS GDP report showed a stronger growth when compared with the first quarter of 2017 which recorded a growth of -0.91 percent indicating an increase of 2.87 percentage points.