Obaseki pledges more support for victims of terrorism

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide more support for victims of terrorism who reside in Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camps in the state.

Obaseki made the pledge in commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, marked every August 21, by the United Nations (UN) and member states across the globe.

He said, “While the Federal Government continues to intensify effort to subdue terrorists in the North East and other parts of Nigeria, Edo State will not relent in ensuring that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in camps in the state are provided with adequate structures to make their stay comfortable.

“The IDPs would be further assisted in recovering from the trauma of terrorism, as it will facilitate their rehabilitation and integration into society.”

The governor said more could still be achieved if well-meaning, public-spirited individuals, Civil Society Organisations (CSO), international donor agencies, among others, work closely with governments in scaling up assistance to victims of terrorism.

He noted that the state government would continue in coordinating efforts to assist IDPs in the state.

According to the UN, “While more countries are affected by terrorism today, the number of victims has largely been concentrated in a small number of member states. In 2017 alone, nearly three-quarters of all deaths caused by terrorism were in just five countries: Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia and Syria.

“Few members states have the resources or the capacity to fulfil the medium and long-term needs required for victims to fully recover, rehabilitate and integrate back into society. Victims can only recover and cope with their trauma through long-term multi-dimensional support, including physical, psychological, social and financial, in order to heal and live with dignity.”