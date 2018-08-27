OPS forsees reduction of unemployment as Q2 records non-oil sector growth

Some members of the Organised Private Sector,have hailed appreciable growth in the non-oil sector ‎,even as they have urged the federal government to build on gains currently being harvested from the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan,ERGP which they said aided the noticeable improvement in Q2 records of non-oil sector.

The Q2 growth recorded in the non-oil sector grew by 2.05% in the second quarter of 2018,which the federal government has largely attributed to its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan‎,ERGP‎.

“This is an impressive development. To have a non oil driven growth is an indication that all the economic development efforts of the government are beginning to yield results.Unemployment is expected to reduce as the non oil sector grows. Non volatility of this sector gives any economy some stability and sustainable growth.”‎Chijioke Ekechukwu,former director general, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry,ACCI told BusinessDay.

He urged the government to ensure consistency in its policies to ensure sustainable economic rebound.

“Government should sustain all policies that have expanded the frontiers of business in the Private sector. It is the growth of non oil sector that will form economic buffer should there be a sudden drop in the price of oil.”

On the contraction of the Agricultural sector which dipped from 3% to 1.19 %,Ekechukwu said,”The lacklustre performance of Agriculture is a manifestation of the insecurity in the country. Many farmers have abandoned their farms.”

The federal government he said ,”Must Increase incentives to farmers through monitored grants and long term loans of very low interest rate. Security should continue to take priority place in the affairs of government.‎”

More so,Celestine Okeke,Lead Partner,Small and Medium Enterprise Advocacy Organisation urged the federal government to exercise caution and ensure that the the oil sector which experienced contraction from Q1 14.77% to Q2 -3.95% is wholistically addressed to ensure Nigeria sustain the pathway to growth.

Nigeria’s Minister of National Planning Udoma Udo Udoma while reacting to the latest report on the Q2 report released by the National Bureau of Statistics,NBS said that the 2.05% growth in the non-oil sector represents the strongest growth in the non-oil GDP since the fourth quarter of 2015.

The NBS Report notably indicated that the non-oil growth was driven by Transportation (road, rail water and air) which grew by 21.76%, supported by Construction 7.66% and Electricity 7.59%. These three are priority areas of the ERGP. Other non-oil sectors that drove growth in the second quarter include Telecommunications which grew by 11.51%, Water supply and Sewage 11.98% and Broadcasting by 21.92%.

The Minister,however regretted that there was a slight drop in real GDP growth rate for the second quarter principally as a result of the contraction in the oil sector. The Oil and Gas sector contracted by -3.95% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to a growth rate of 14.77% recorded in the first quarter of 2018 and 3.53% in the corresponding period in 2017. However, the Minister noted that the contraction in the Crude oil and Gas sectors is attributable to some production issues which are being addressed by NNPC. For instance, average crude oil production was only 1.84 million barrels a day in Q2 2018 as opposed to an average production of 2 million barrels a day in Q1 2018. He,however expressed optimism that once these issues are addressed we should be able to, once more, achieve positive growth in the oil and gas sector.

Government also expressed concern on the slightly weaker growth in the Agriculture sector which slowed to 1.19% in the second quarter in 2018 compared to 3.0% in the first quarter of 2018.This is partly attributable to security challenges mainly in the North East and North Central zones.

These security challenge affected activities of farmers with the resultant impact on commodity output; but he indicated that the various measures being taken by government to tackle the situation is already reducing incidents of violent conflicts and other disruptions to farming activity. He therefore expects to see a rebound in growth in the Agriculture sector in subsequent quarters.

The NBS Report shows that headline inflation has consistently declined every month since January 2017 through July 2018 from 18.72% to 11.14%. The consecutive disinflation year on year, which is the eighteenth in a row, has resulted in the lowest rate of inflation since June 2016, he stated.

‎HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA