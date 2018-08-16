Economy
Yuan weakening set to boost Nigerian imports from China
Nigerian importers from China are benefiting from a weakening in the Yuan in the past three months. Analysts believe that the cheaper Yuan would lead to an increase in trade volume between China and other countries like Nigeria, which a major importer of Chinese goods and services. “China has already positioned itself as a major…
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...