Economy

Yuan weakening set to boost Nigerian imports from China

by BUNMI BAILEY & SOBECHUKWU EZE

August 16, 2018 | 2:56 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Nigerian importers from China are benefiting from a weakening in the Yuan in the past three months. Analysts believe that the cheaper Yuan would lead to an increase in trade volume between China and other countries like Nigeria, which a major importer of Chinese goods and services. “China has already positioned itself as a major…

login to view this content or Register here

by BUNMI BAILEY & SOBECHUKWU EZE

August 16, 2018 | 2:56 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration

The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Newletter Ecomomic Intelligence