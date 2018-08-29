Agriculture

AfDB, FAO collaborate on boosting agric investments in Africa

by MIKE OCHONMA

August 29, 2018 | 11:15 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
José Graziano da Silva, Director General and Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and theUnited N ations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) have agreed to strengthen joint efforts aimed at growing agriculture sector investments in Africa.   Against this backdrop, the two organisations will raise up to $100-million over the next five years to support these activities, which are aimed at ending hunger…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: , , ,

by MIKE OCHONMA

August 29, 2018 | 11:15 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector

At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner