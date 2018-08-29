Agriculture
AfDB, FAO collaborate on boosting agric investments in Africa
José Graziano da Silva, Director General and Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the AfDB
The African Development Bank (AfDB) and theUnited N ations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) have agreed to strengthen joint efforts aimed at growing agriculture sector investments in Africa. Against this backdrop, the two organisations will raise up to $100-million over the next five years to support these activities, which are aimed at ending hunger…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...