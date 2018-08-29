Agriculture
Cocoa production receives boost as Ondo establishes ijugbere plantation
Cocoa Plantation
As part of efforts to boost cocoa production in Ondo State, Ondo state has established another cocoa plantation in the state at Ijugbere in Owo Local Government Area. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who disclosed this recently during his visit to the cocoa plantation, said the establishment of the plantation became imperative to reposition the state as…
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...