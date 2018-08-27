Agriculture

Buhari lauds Denmark’s dairy farm initiative in Kaduna

by TONY AILEMEN, Abuja

August 27, 2018 | 6:02 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commended the government of Denmark for establishing a dairy farm in Kaduna which he said will go a long way to reduce the perennial farmers and herders clashes in Nigeria The President described initiative on dairy farming being championed by the Kingdom of Denmark and the Kaduna State government as…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: ,

by TONY AILEMEN, Abuja

August 27, 2018 | 6:02 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis
The inveterate diplomat

Kofi Annan: In service of the world

During his tenure as Secretary General, Kofi Atta Annan frequently reminded the world that “there could be no development without...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner