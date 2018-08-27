Agriculture
Buhari lauds Denmark’s dairy farm initiative in Kaduna
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commended the government of Denmark for establishing a dairy farm in Kaduna which he said will go a long way to reduce the perennial farmers and herders clashes in Nigeria The President described initiative on dairy farming being championed by the Kingdom of Denmark and the Kaduna State government as…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Kofi Annan: In service of the world
During his tenure as Secretary General, Kofi Atta Annan frequently reminded the world that “there could be no development without...