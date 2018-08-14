Agriculture
Is Nigeria producing enough food for its rapidly growing population?
Nigeria’s population is estimated at 197 million. In 2017, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs released a report predicting that Nigeria would be the third most populous country on the globe by 2050. The country’s population grows at 2.6 percent annually and is mainly dominated by a set of ravening young people…
Analysis
African economy: the limits of leapfrogging
KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...