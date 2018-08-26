NIRSAL develops transport model to curb cost of agric products

The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) is finalising an innovative transportation system designed to tackle the bottlenecks in the national haulage system for agricultural products.

The model is currently undergoing a comprehensive and rigorous process of internal testing before its formal deployment, authorities at NIRSAL said on Sunday.

The Secured Agricultural Commodity Route (SACR) is a targeted multi-pronged system anchored on a dedicated national transportation network, and targets a significant reduction in the prices of agricultural commodities by curbing the astronomical losses that occur post-harvest.

The route will cut across the 11 states in the Lakaji corridor including Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, and is expected to take three months to implement beginning this month.

As seen in the document that explains the new initiative, the SACR is built around four complementary components: the first is the Agro Runner – a “Uberised” system that will enable farmers call and book for their produce to be picked up at the farm-gate and transported either to the designated aggregated zones or commodity markets.

The second is the Secured Commodity Aggregation Zones, which are areas to be designated for specified produce aggregation – but there will be tax and regulatory checks on haulage vehicles that will operate in these zones.

There is also the Specialised Haulage Services under which logistic companies whose specialised vehicles are tailored to transport agricultural commodities around the country will be allowed to offer this service. “Example is the Crating system that reduce wastage of fresh fruits and vegetables, live fish haulage tanks, etc,” according to NIRSAL.

The fourth component is the Dedicated Commodity Route that will be designated for commodity haulage, and all security agents will be informed of the movement of the specialised trucks so as to facilitate movement and timely delivery.

To ensure success, the model will rely both on the functionality and adoption rate of these components as well as the synergy between the relevant stakeholders to ensure commodities move efficiently from production areas to commodity/consumer markets.

“Also, central to the model is the partnership of critical actors and target beneficiaries such as Transport Unions (i.e. NURTW, NARTO), Agro Dealers, Produce Aggregators, Retailers, Smallholder Farmers, Logistic service providers, State and Local Governments, etc,” a statement from NIRSAL further stated.

To ensure timely and effective implementation, NIRSAL will seek to partner the MDAs, including the Joint Tax Board (JTB), Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment (FMITI), Federal Produce Inspectorate Services (FPIS), Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS).

NIRSAL said it would also collaborate with the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Custom Services (NCS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“In this context, NIRSAL will act as the fulcrum around which stakeholders will come together to fine-tune and adopt the SACR model towards achieving the goal of facilitating agri-business and positively impacting rural economies across Nigeria,” the statement further explained.

