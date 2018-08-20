Agriculture

NIRSAL unveils improved insurance scheme for small-holder farmers

by Onyinye Nwachukwu, Abuja

August 20, 2018 | 1:57 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has developed a new insurance product to better safeguard farmers against risks along the agricultural value chain. The product is especially targeted at small-holder farmers – the most vulnerable segment in the agricultural sector and the Nigerian population as a whole. The deployment of the…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: ,

by Onyinye Nwachukwu, Abuja

August 20, 2018 | 1:57 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle

Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner