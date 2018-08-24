Rice dilemma: Production ‘increasing’, but little to show for it (1)

Rice is undoubtedly Nigeria’s most consumed staple food, with some estimates as high as $5 million previously spent importing it daily. Unsurprisingly, the country could not cope with its continued importation (like many other food items) as foreign exchange became difficult, particularly in the months leading to the 2016 economic recession.

A local rice initiative since 2015 was supposed to see the country “flooded with locally produced rice”, but that shower of grains is yet to take place. According to government’s projections, local rice sufficiency would, well, was to be attained this year, 2018. However, a random survey around Lagos for instance, will depict this as a pipe dream.

As BusinessDay findings across a numbers of states visited in the North and South have shown, rice production has increased, no doubt. More farmers across the country have gone into rice cultivation, acreage for cultivation has equally increased, and appears to be increasing further. Milling facilities are also springing up in different parts of the country, yet, the huge demand, and large appetite of Nigerians for rice, is yet to be satisfied.

A major challenge is that, while the Agriculture Promotion Policy, 2016 – 2020, shows Nigeria has a rice deficit of 4 million metric tons, it is difficult to accurately determine just how much increase has been recorded in local rice production. The largely informal, uncoordinated rural agricultural farming system that depicts most of agricultural practice across the country makes it nearly impossible to determine; just how much progress has really been made, and what is left.

In Lagos, it is common to hear many people express doubt on the reality that rice is actually produced within the country. Even when walking past some known brands such as Mama’s pride, Elephant, Labana, Unza, etc in supermarkets and open markets, some still remain in doubt that rice is produced in Nigeria.

Beyond the doubts, not enough volume is seen in urban centres, particularly in the south. The smuggled rice from neighbouring countries, especially Benin, adorns the shelves in supermarkets and market stalls.

“If you find one local rice displayed, you will find 20 brands of foreign rice on that display as well,” said Ajayi Adekunle, manager, Double Door Limited, a company that has imported rice into Nigeria when it was permitted, and now distributes for different local millers across the country.

Adekunle further explained that people want the local rice, but it is not available. For six months, he has ordered for four trucks of Lake rice, which should contain 2,400 bags, but it is yet to be delivered. In Lagos, Lake rice, which is promoted (and subsidized) by the state government is perhaps the most popular brand of local rice.

“I paid for this same lake rice February. My money has not been refunded, and I’ve not been able to get it. So it is not really readily available,” Adekunle said.

According to him, when there is pressure on a particular thing, no matter how strong rules government puts in place to stop it, people will still find their way to get it. Like in this case of rice importation from the borders which is banned, but we still find it across the markets. People continue finding ways to smuggle rice into Nigeria, despite government’s supposed ban on it.

Continues next week…

CALEB OJEWALE

Twiiter: @calebtinolu