Agriculture
Tomato farmers lament N10 bn losses
Tomato farmers in the country are once again, complaining of huge losses (to the tune of N10 billion) as the commodity continues to perish in large volumes, without them being able to sell off or get them preserved. This is the second time the complaint will be made this year, as farmers allege sabotage by…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...