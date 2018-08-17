Agriculture

Tomato farmers lament N10 bn losses

by CALEB OJEWALE

August 17, 2018 | 1:35 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Tomato farmers in the country are once again, complaining of huge losses (to the tune of N10 billion) as the commodity continues to perish in large volumes, without them being able to sell off or get them preserved. This is the second time the complaint will be made this year, as farmers allege sabotage by…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by CALEB OJEWALE

August 17, 2018 | 1:35 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration

The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner