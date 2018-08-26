Woman woos fellow widows to agribusiness

A widow who won award as ‘Female Food Hero’ and got financial support from Oxfam has invested wisely and is now inviting other widows to turn to agriculture especially tree crops because he is now a multi-millionaire in the making.

Now, she has proved that the death of a husband could be to some women the end of life or beginning of prostitution but to some, it is the beginning of another chapter of life – a life of hard work and absolute dependence on God. Rebecca Isagbah belongs to the latter category and is wooing other widows across the country, to join her even as they take the agric option to survive economically.

Life was rosy for the family when her husband, Azubuike, was alive, but at his sudden demise, things turned upside down to the extent that even the amount of money left for her could not even pay for the school of her first son. According to Rebecca, she looked up to God and God used husband’s family members and well-wishers to support her as they brought in some money that enabled her to cope with some of the bills.

But for how long would she continue to depend on them for support? This, she said gave her serious thought that she considered the farming option as a way of survival. Today, the 52-year old and mother of three has no regret for choosing agriculture, especially tree crops as she now makes millions of naira from it thereby providing her socio-economic needs.

Excerpts:

I am Mrs. Rebecca Isagbah. My middle name is, Takopwa (which means ‘How can I reject you, God?). It gives me joy to answer this name. By birth, I am from Adamawa and my husband from Delta Igbo. I am the first Lutheran evangelist to Delta State.

The major thing I do for a living is farming. I’m into tree crops. When I was coming down to Delta State from Adamawa State, I knew very well that Delta State is a rainforest and decided to pay more attention to tree crops of which I’m having good yields than the ones in the north. Because of this, I’m encouraging people to go into tree crops. I’m saying so because these tree crops, in the future, you don’t have any regret. Other crops like cassava, at a certain time, we cannot bend down to do the cassava stuff but the tree crops, even our grand children can go and harvest them for us. They have huge economic value.

If someone is a working class person, with tree crops, he has something to fall back on retirement. This is something you pass on from generation to generation. Your future generations would not have any stress because you have laid the foundation for them.

Like in livestock or poultry sometimes there would be outbreak of diseases that one can lose thousands of chickens. Secondly, younger ones may not like to go into poultry because they may see it as dirty considering the odour that oozes out from poultry.

So, I encourage people to go into tree crops business because they are very promising. The economic and health benefits of trees like mangoes, banana, lemon, avocado, palm tree etc, cannot be overemphasized.

Benefits of lemon crops:

Talking of the lemon trees, I have Indian lemon in my tree. The difference between Indian Lemon and the local one we have in Nigeria is that it is not that corrosive like ours. It has a lot of health benefits too. It helps people with high blood pressure, and when you take it every day on empty stomach, you are alkalizing your body on empty stomach before taking your breakfast. People with diabetes can take it. People with body odour need it. You can use it as first aid in treating snake bites and scorpion stings.

Lemon tree crops

I’m into the Indian type, not the local one that we have. I’m trying to incubate those ones just like they incubate eggs. I’ve just got the English lemon and I’m trying to raise them on the Delta.

Economically, I make money out of it. It is something new. The other ones (lemons) we have here in Nigeria are not valued. These Indian limes, they go to departmental stores to buy them very expensively. So, if I can queue into this, then those departmental stores would be off-takers than bringing them from far away. Here, it would be at their door-steps. So, I’m raising nursery that I can have orchids where I can have them plenty because here in Nigeria, people don’t venture into things like this because they see farmers as lepers but it is the present administration that now makes farming now look a little bit beautiful.

How the proceeds from Indian lemon improved my family’s income

I thank God for this Indian Lemon because my son studying welding and fabrication at Petroleum Institute Warri, would be graduating this year. Proceeds we made from lemon trees and the fruits helped us to pay his fees. People come from far and near to buy my lemon. I pay my bills from it, I feed out it and I am happy.

Sometimes, if people are coming from outside the state, at once, I usually sell N200,000 worth of the trees. The lemon fruits, there, in the departmental stores, one is N300 while my own I sell eight for N1,000, so people troupe in for it. Sometimes in a week, I sell like N40,000 worth of fruits.

A matured tree with adequate fruits on it in rainy season could cost N120,000, that is all the fruits. Those trees in the nursery bags, with my calculation, by God’s grace, if somebody comes and buys them, I would get N7m. They are about 3,000 stand in a bag, multiply it by N2,000 each stand. There are people that buy like 200,000 stands, 150,000 stands. Some people order like 900,000 stands. Now, calculate 900,000 X N2,000. As a widow, why should I be jumping from one bed to the other doing what?

When we harvest the fruits, we eat some, sell some and preserve some. So, part of the fruits that I sell, I would go and buy topsoil and manure and mix them up myself because most the people you engage to help you do the work often demand exorbitant amount for labour. So, I wonder why I should spend so much when I can do the work myself. I sit down in front of my house and sand-fill it instead of going about galvanizing.

I do the work and my son keeps the account as well as the marketing.

Oxfam’s support

I’ve been doing the farming without government’s support but through federal ministry of agriculture, I was selected from Delta State by Oxfam, an international confederation of 20 Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs) that fight injustices that cause poverty. They recognize women that are working hard. They also send where there are crises among other things. Because the nightmare that poverty is causing internationally, the organisation assists youths and women to realise their dreams.

So, when I won the “Female Food Hero” award, they blessed me with money start up something so that I can stand on my feet. That money really helped me to buy some things that I’m enjoying today, including the nursery bags for the trees and some parcels of land to be used for the orchid. Presently, we are cultivating rice on the land (in the north) pending when these lemon trees that are in the nursery would come up, then, I would move them to that place.

Widows should go into agric:

I’m encouraging widows to go into agriculture. They should go into dry season farming because that time, there are less hands on farms because farming implements are very cheap, even the herbicides and insecticides are usually cheap then because nobody is rushing. Even waterleaf, one can make a living from it during dry season. When you have a land and you plant bitter-leaf, people would even come and buy it off. The bitter-leaf tree would still be there till rainy season. Like myself, how much did my husband left me with? It was just nothing. It was the well-wishers and my husband’s relatives that God used to support me.

On the other hand, I am calling on government, religious bodies and well-spirited individuals to support widows to stand on their feet economically. Nigerian government should learn from countries like Israel and pay widow’s bills rather than levying taxes on them.

Mercy Enoch, Asaba