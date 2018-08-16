Companies
Aero Contractors to increase current fleet size with return aircraft
There are strong indications that one of the aircraft of Aero Contractors, a Boeing 737-500, taken out for C-checks about a year ago would return to the country by this weekend. It was gathered that another aircraft, a B737-400 with the registration number 5N-BOC would be rolled out from the maintenance facility of the airline…
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...