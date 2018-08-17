Companies

British American Tobacco, Olam, Indorama top 100 non-oil exporters in 2017 – CBN

by ODINAKA ANUDU

August 17, 2018 | 3:07 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

British American Tobacco, Olam Nigeria and Indorama Eleme Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited were three top non-oil export performers in 2017, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) annual report released on Wednesday. British American Tobacco was first on the list, exporting various forms of cigarette valued at $145.48 million to Liberia, Guinea, Ghana, Cameroun,…

login to view this content or Register here

by ODINAKA ANUDU

August 17, 2018 | 3:07 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration

The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner