Buhari set to inaugurate $250m brewery in Ogun

Massive supply opportunities are being created for farmers who produce major raw materials – sorghum and maize grits – being used by the largest brewery plant in West and sub-Saharan Africa, as the firm pledges to give preference to a very larger percentage of locally sourced raw materials as against imported malt barley.

The intention of International Breweries plc, a subsidiary of AB InBev Group, which inaugurates its largest plant at Flowergate Industrial Scheme, Sagamu-Abeokuta expressway, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, is to create job opportunities for Nigerians through supplies of raw materials, production of beer and malt brands and distribution of finished goods.

Speaking with BusinessDay ahead of the official inauguration of Gateway brewery plant, Tony Agah, the plant manager, noted that the plant would be instrumental in empowering farmers as most of the raw materials required would be sourced locally, thereby, reducing post-harvest losses that affect farmers as a result of poor storage technology and lack of adequate supplies of produce.

Agah, who described the plant’s brands such as Trophy, Grandmalt, Castle lite, Betamalt, Hero, Eagle, Budweiser, Pabod malt as national treasures, said the company had embarked on series of strategic moves to produce high-quality drinks locally, adding that the firm would spare no expense in ensuring that Nigerians were treated to the best tradition in brewing.

He however said Carlos Brito, the global CEO of AB InBev, would be on ground at the Gateway Plant in the state on Tuesday, to receive President Muhammadu Buhari and his entourage, who include Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Okechukwu Enelamah, minister of industry, trade and investment; Udo Udoma, minister of budget and planning; Oscar Onyeama of Nigerian Stocks Exchange, among others, for the official inauguration of the plant.

He said, “The new brewery plant will be the company’s largest plant within the group in Africa, outside of South Africa. This will have a significant multiplier impact on the value chain within Ogun State and its environs; provide direct and indirect employment; manufacture global brands locally and support Nigeria’s foreign direct investment aspiration.