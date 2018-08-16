Companies
Coca Cola Nigeria, LSETF sign deal to empower 1,000 women
The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd and its bottling partner, Nigeria Bottling Company have signed a partnership agreement to empower 1,000 women in Lagos State. Through this partnership framework, the selected women will receive training in financial literacy and business skills as well as start-up capital to integrate them into the…
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...