Debitum Network to drive alternative financing options for SMEs worldwide

Debitum Network, a global ecosystem that connects small businesses to international investors has announced plans to drive alternative finance options to support small businesses.

As obtaining finance from traditional banks for small businesses can be a struggle, particularly for startups and those with low credit scores, this move experts will help build capacity for small scale firms.

The innovative hybrid ecosystem for small business financing, therefore wants to lunch a platform that will help bridge the finance gap encountered by small businesses around the world.

Meanwhile, according to some estimates, banks reject more than 50 percent of loan applications from small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). While in developing economies, the picture is even worse: a 2017 report from the World Bank estimates that 70 percent of small, medium and micro-enterprises are unable to access the credit they need.

Even for those lucky enough to have their loans approved, the outdated practices of traditional banks can mean a mountain of paperwork and onerous requirements – leaving business owners with less time to do what they do best: run their business.

Slow approval times and a conservative attitude to risk are two more reasons why small business owners are turning their backs on conventional banking and opting for the convenience, speed and flexibility of alternative finance (AF).

“With the launch of Debitum Network on September 3rd, 2018, small businesses from all over the world will be able to access finance as part of a balanced ecosystem that will connect local infrastructure with global investors,” the company said in a statement.

Last year in the UK, for example, business borrowing via AF rose 43 percent year-on-year, as compiled from Debitum Network.

Meanwhile, recent figures from the World Bank estimate that the global alternative finance market for small businesses could grow to as much as $90 billion USD in 2020, from its current figure of $34 billion.

“Challenges persist in SME access to finance, but this visible growth in financing alternatives is very positive news,” Secretary-General Angel Gurría of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said while welcoming the growth in AF.

One of the most well-established forms of Alternative Finance is crowdfunding. Popularised by sites such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo, crowdfunding allows businesses to raise funds from a group of investors – with the offer of some kind of benefit in return. This could be early access to a newly-developed product when it’s launched, or to some form of discount.

Unlike other P2P lenders, Debitum Network is dedicated to serving the needs of small businesses. Uniquely, the service uses blockchain technology to automate its processes, while transactions are carried out in traditional fiat currency – making it accessible to small traders inexperienced in the crypto-currency market.

Endurance Okafor