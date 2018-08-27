Diamond Bank disburses N1bn under cash flow-based SME lending scheme

Diamond Bank Plc has announced the disbursement of over N1 billion to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the cash flow-based lending scheme.

Launched in January 2017 in partnership with the Women’s World Banking (WWB), the scheme features the Cash Flow-based MSME Lending Methodology, which has a strategic focus on cash-flow, net asset capacity, character and business proficiency of MSMEs as a means of determining their eligibility to access credit.

Commenting on the remarkable achievement, Uzoma Dozie, CEO, Diamond Bank Plc said, “This milestone is a demonstration of our resolve to develop innovative ways of advancing financial inclusion in Nigeria and a signal to many more successes to come as we push through our technology-driven retail-focused strategy, designed to position Diamond Bank as the most profitable and fastest growing retail bank franchise in Nigeria by the year 2020.”

Under the lending scheme, the bank was able to disburse ₦267 million during the pilot phase, while it disbursed ₦750 million between June and August 2018. Remarkably, all the loans disbursed under the scheme to the 550 small businesses are performing despite the recipients of the facilities being first-time borrowers.

“We are confident that the future of retail banking belongs to banks with disruptive business models and solutions that deliver superior customer experience through strategic alliances, as well as create life-style-focused products, processes and channels. We pride our financial inclusion strategy as the most robust and customer-centric in the Nigerian banking industry and will achieve more milestones through data-based initiatives that are simply, Beyond Banking,” Dozie said.

Diamond Bank Plc is Nigeria’s lead driver of financial inclusion, providing enhanced customer experience through innovation and technology. Regarded as supporter of MSMEs in terms of lending, capacity building, business seminars and workshops, the bank’s mobile banking app—Diamond Mobile— currently has over three million active subscribers on its platform. Diamond Bank has over the years leveraged its underlying resilience to grow its asset base and to retain its key business relationships.

It has also played a leading role in partnering with domestic and international bodies such as The Gates Foundation, MTN, Medical Credit Fund (MCF), and Entrepreneur Development Centre (EDC), among others, to create easy access to financial services for the unbanked, a statement by the bank said.

The bank has cultivated banking relationships with well-known international banks, allowing it to provide a range of banking services to suit the business needs of our clients, the statement added.

ODINAKA ANUDU