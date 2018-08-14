Companies
Ernst & Young to spend $1billion for innovation drive
Ernst & Young (EY) plans to invest $1 billion in new technology solutions, client services, innovation and the EY ecosystem over the next two financial years, commencing from July. The new $1b funding is in addition to the existing, significant annual technology investment. EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services….
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
African economy: the limits of leapfrogging
KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...