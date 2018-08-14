Companies

Ernst & Young to spend $1billion for innovation drive

by IHEANYI NWACHUKWU

August 14, 2018
Ernst & Young (EY) plans to invest $1 billion in new technology solutions, client services, innovation and the EY ecosystem over the next two financial years, commencing from July. The new $1b funding is in addition to the existing, significant annual technology investment. EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services….

Top Stories

