Companies
Ernst & Young to spend $1bn on innovation drive
Ernst & Young
Ernst & Young (EY) plans to invest $1 billion in new technology solutions, client services, innovation and the EY ecosystem over the next two financial years, commencing from July. The new $1b funding is in addition to the existing, significant annual technology investment. EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services….
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...