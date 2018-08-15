Companies

Ernst & Young to spend $1bn on innovation drive

by Iheanyi Nwachukwu

August 15, 2018 | 1:23 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
Ernst & Young

Ernst & Young (EY) plans to invest $1 billion in new technology solutions, client services, innovation and the EY ecosystem over the next two financial years, commencing from July. The new $1b funding is in addition to the existing, significant annual technology investment. EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services….

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by Iheanyi Nwachukwu

August 15, 2018 | 1:23 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO

The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner