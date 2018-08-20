Experts at Stanbic IBTC Bank forum canvases right model for human capital development

In a rapidly changing world, more so in the digital space, finding the right models to anchor human capital development will remain a paramount determinant of corporate success.

This thinking underscores the Workplace Banking Seminar’ organized by Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, in Lagos.

The seminar, with the theme ‘The Future of Work and the Role of Human Capital’, attracted participants from both the public and private sectors, including Human Resources Managers, Financial Service Institutions, Insurers, Fintechs, Government Agencies, Regulators, Private Equity and Venture Capital firms, amongst other players from diverse fields.

In his opening comments, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Demola Sogunle, said by settling for a theme that seeks to unravel the future of work, the organization aims to prepare and equip its clientele for future success. Employee experience, just like customer experience, is imperative to drive corporate success. Therefore, workers must be sufficiently motivated, engaged and empowered, he stated.

This objective underlines the numerous stakeholder engagements organized by the Stanbic IBTC Group to provide a platform to connect with clients and avail them with information to make informed decisions. As an institution designed to meet the financial needs of customers at every phase in life, Sogunle said the group would continuously offer value propositions to move people and businesses forward.

Guest speaker, Boye Ademola, noted that the whole essence of digital application is to create intrinsic value. Any technology that does not generate value is worthless. Besides, value cannot be created without commensurate talent.

Ademola, who is Partner & Lead for Digital Transformation Technology at KPMG, stated that the future of work has three crucial dimensions: workforce, workspace and work culture. These three elements are critical to attract the millennials, who would constitute the bulk of the future workforce. Nigeria for instance, has over 90 million of its population under 30 years of age and as the population increases, they would naturally trigger change. Already, the average age of millennial CEOs is in the 30s. In meeting the demands of the future, there is the need for a paradigm shift from today’s work structure. Critical factors to drive this change include focus on value creation, agility, co-creation, co-option of millennials and appropriate operating models.

The ‘Workplace Banking Seminar’, now in its fourth edition, comes on the heels of the Bank’s hugely successful financial planning sessions for Enterprises. The seminar hosts HR Heads drawn from various sectors and focuses on topical HR issues with a view to equipping the audience with vital skills and knowledge aimed at impacting Employee/Business efficiency, productivity, profitability, continuity, growth and sustainability.

Nkolika Okoli, head, Personal Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said the Bank is constantly trying to add value, which goes beyond providing banking services to its customers. By looking at the whole spectrum of financial literacy drawn from the Stanbic IBTC Group expertise, Okoli stated that Stanbic IBTC Personal Banking business aims to equip Individuals with the knowledge required to attain financial freedom before retirement.

Babatunde Macaulay, executive director, Personal & Business Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, who gave the vote of thanks, said as a member of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets and earnings, Stanbic IBTC will continue to leverage on the 155-year experience, expertise and strong financial clout of the mother brand to deliver superior sustainable shareholder value by meeting the needs of its clientele. “Our main goal is to continue to render best-in-class service to our customers who cut right across Nigeria’s socio-economic spectrum and play a leading role in supporting individuals, businesses and the Nigerian economy,”

HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE