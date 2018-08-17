Companies
FBNQuest Merchant Bank assigned “A” rating by Agusto & Co
FBNQuest Merchant Bank has been assigned ‘A’ rating by Agusto & Co. Limited, according to a statement published Friday, on the website of the rating agency. The rating agency said the rating reflects the bank’s affiliation with FBN Holdings, the non–operating holding company of one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in Africa…
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...