Companies
FMBN, labour unions target workers in new affordable housing programme
Worried by the ‘homelessness’ of Nigeria workers due to their inability to buy what is on offer on the housing market, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), in conjunction with leading labour unions—the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) have finalized plans to commence the…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster
In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who...