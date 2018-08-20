Companies
“We are very focused on bringing local investment into domestic opportunities”
Ijeoma Agboti, managing director of FBNQuest Funds Limited.
Ijeoma Agboti, managing director of FBNQuest Funds Limited in this interview discussed the company’s history, past successes, the transition of the business model, recent activities and future prospects. FBNQuest Funds Limited was formerly FBN Funds Limited; please tell us about this transition. FBNQuest Funds Limited is the Alternative Investments business of FBNQuest, predominantly focused on…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle
Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...