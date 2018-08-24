Halogen rewards guards, applauds FAAN over lost, found bag

Management of Halogen Securities Limited yesterday rewarded two security guards: Achi Daniel and Francis Emepueaku with N250,000 each.

Achi Daniel and Francis Emepueaku had on August 18, 2018 found and returned a bag containing dollars and other valuables items to the owner, a lady who just arrived Nigeria from the United States.

The security firm at an event organised on Thursday to celebrate the guards for their honesty and exemplary conduct, also offered them scholarships that would enable them further acquire a diploma in Security Management.

Wale Olaoye, group managing director of Halogen Securities Limited, disclosed the rewards in an occasion to honour the two security men at Halogen office in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Olaoye said the action of the guards was a pointer that light could come out of Nigeria, appealing to other professional to emulate the high level of integrity demonstrated by Achi and Emepueaku.

Commending the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), he said, “Today, what we may see as inconsequential has caught global attention. It is work in progress and we are in the pursuit of excellence. If FAAN didn’t give opportunities to Nigerians who have caught their teeth in their professional endeavours, we will not be celebrating what we are celebrating today.”

He pointed out that, if the two guards could make this positive impact at this level, then Nigeria must have wasted that capability to make change.

He stressed that Halogen had a system that supported and monitored their staff wherever they might be, since the last 26 years.

In his remark, Saleh Dunoma, managing director of FAAN, expressed joy over the attitude of the two guards, saying recent repeated developments at the nation’s airports and other public places had been underscoring the truth that Nigerians were good, honest, hardworking and dedicated people.

Dunoma, who was represented by Salisu Daura, director, engineering services, said FAAN had a catalogue of feedback from elated airport users who had expressed joy and appreciation for what they were doing at the airport.

He said “today is another of such days, as two members of staff of Halogen Securities Limited, Mrssrs Francis Emepueaku and Achi Daniel have also distinguished themselves via the display of acts of honesty and exemplary conduct by retrieving, contacting and handing over a hand bag full of valuables that was forgotten at the multi storey car park to the owner.”