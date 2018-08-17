Companies
IATA to address challenges in improving passenger experiences at GAPS
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that the inaugural Global Airport and Passenger Symposium (GAPS) will address the challenge of improving the passengers experience as demand rises. The primary drivers of change are expected to be data-driven technology solutions. GAPS will help stakeholders across the aviation value chain map out the future around…
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...