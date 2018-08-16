Companies
Investors are assured of dividends on their investments with Medview – Bankole
Muneer Bankole is the chief executive officer Medview Airline Limited, the only domestic carrier in Nigeria listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. In this interview with IFEOMA OKEKE, he speaks of the challenges facing the aviation sector and reasons why investors should be assured of their investments in the airline. What are the challenges in…
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...