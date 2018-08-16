Companies

Investors are assured of dividends on their investments with Medview – Bankole

by IFEOMA OKEKE

August 16, 2018 | 12:46 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Muneer Bankole is the chief executive officer Medview Airline Limited, the only domestic carrier in Nigeria listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. In this interview with IFEOMA OKEKE, he speaks of the challenges facing the aviation sector and reasons why investors should be assured of their investments in the airline. What are the challenges in…

login to view this content or Register here

by IFEOMA OKEKE

August 16, 2018 | 12:46 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration

The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner