Keystone Bank Limited, one of Africa’s best customer service provider recently signed up popular Nollywood actress, writer and producer, Funke Akindele Bello popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ as its official brand ambassador in order to further deepen the brand’s growing impression in the market.

By virtue of the partnership, the multiple award-winning screen diva, will prominently represent the Keystone Bank brand and feature heavily in the lender’s marketing campaigns and consumer-focused strategies, while leveraging her large followership and popularity that cuts across socio-economic classes and age groups.

Speaking during the contract signing ceremony at the bank’s head office in Lagos, on Friday August 17, 2018, the Group Managing Director of Keystone Bank Limited, Obeahon Ohiwerei said “the bank will explore every good platform to deepen its strength in the retail and youth segment.

He reiterated that the Nigerian entertainment industry is driven largely by SMEs and is growing exponentially, positioning the nation globally and positively impacting the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“We are extremely pleased to partner with a hardworking entrepreneur like Jenifa who is also a role model to a wide spectrum of youths and people from all walks of life. This partnership aligns with our corporate objective of supporting SMEs and empowering enterprising women, through our PINK account and network,” the Chief Executive said.

Commenting on the development, Akindele revealed her excitement at being the Bank’s choice which according to her is a great institution that is fast making its marks in the sector.

“I am delighted to be signed on as a brand ambassador for Keystone Bank. It is a privilege to be associated with one of the fastest growing financial institutions in the country today, We will certainly put the Bank on the World Map together,” Akindele said.

Funke Akindele plays the lead character in the ongoing hit TV show ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, a spin-off from the movie titled ‘Jenifa’. Akindele has over 100 movies to her credit.

Since its recent acquisition by Sigma Golf – Riverbank consortium, Keystone Bank Limited, a technology and service-driven commercial bank, offering tailor-made convenient and reliable solutions to customer’s needs has been on upward swing.