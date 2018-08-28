Companies

Lafarge leverages on rights issue to reduce loan books

by MICHEAL ANI

August 28, 2018 | 11:20 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The board of Lafarge Africa Plc, on Monday, wrote the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), announcing plans for an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on September 25, 2018, in Lagos, to authorize the directors to raise up to N90 billion in fresh capital by way of rights to existing shareholders.   The right issue is part of…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by MICHEAL ANI

August 28, 2018 | 11:20 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner