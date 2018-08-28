Companies
Lafarge leverages on rights issue to reduce loan books
The board of Lafarge Africa Plc, on Monday, wrote the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), announcing plans for an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on September 25, 2018, in Lagos, to authorize the directors to raise up to N90 billion in fresh capital by way of rights to existing shareholders. The right issue is part of…
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...