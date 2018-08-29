Companies

LAPO MfB elects Ede Osayande as new board Chairman

by HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

August 29, 2018 | 2:16 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
Ede Osayande

Nigeria’s premium Microfinance Bank, LAPO Microfinance Bank (MfB) has elected Ede Osayande as its new Board Chairman.  Osayande, holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Benin (1979) and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos (1989). He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

August 29, 2018 | 2:16 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector

At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner