Companies
Linkage Assurance dividend payout excite shareholders
It was commendation all through for the Board and Management of Linkage Assurance Plc, when shareholders of the company who had waited for so long for a dividend got 5 kobo per share pay out, at its 24th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday. The shareholders who spoke glowingly on the achievements of the…
Big Read |
Analysis
Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster
In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who...