Companies
NAHCO posts N4.64bn turnover in half year
Nahco Aviance, one of Nigeria’s foremost grounds handling service provider has continued its dominance of the sector as it announces a string of new business signings. The announcement came on the heels of the publication of its 2018 half year financials, showing good returns for shareholders. In the results announced for the half year 2018,…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...