NAICOM releases Tier assessment advice, guidelines for insurer’s recapitalisation today

The calculation formula for the newly introduced Tier-based recapitalisation structure for insurance companies in Nigeria earlier announced last month to commence January 1, 2019 by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) will be released today, BusinessDay learnt last night.

The Commission according to our source will today August 27, 2018 release the guidelines for the exercise, as well as Tier assessment advice to all operating companies on assessed capital level.

NAICOM in the notification letters to be issued to all companies expected today, will let firms know which Tier capital level they fall into based on their 2017 financial accounts.

According to industry analysts, this will set the stage for consolidation in the insurance industry, as companies will have to align and realign their strategies; embark on mergers or acquisitions; or shop for fresh funds to raise their capital level.

The development also would end speculation by many analysts of what Tier levels companies fall into based on NAICOM’s approved assessment model.

NAICOM, it will be recalled had slated August 3, 2018 as date for release of guidelines; and August 13 to 17th for notification letters for Tier assessment to operators, but had to delay it to accommodate inputs from Board of Directors engagements, which held in Lagos earlier in August.

In the new Tier-Based Minimum Solvency Capital, Tier 3 companies are those that fall within existing paid up capitals of N2 billion for life business; N3 billion for non-life business and N5 billion for composite business.

Companies in this category will be limited to underwrite only risks in life business in the following areas – Individual Life, Health Insurance, Miscellaneous Insurances; while for non-life they will be limited to underwrite risks in these areas – Fire, Motor, General Accident, Engineering (only classes covered by compulsory insurance), Agriculture and Miscellaneous Insurances.

Tier 2 companies are those whose paid up capital has increased by 50 percent above the existing minimum capital.

For life business, their paid up capital will be N3 billion and they are to underwrite all Tier 3 risks and Group Life Assurance (GLA); while for non-life, their paid –up capital base will be N4.5 billion and they will underwrite all Tier 3 risks, Engineering (All inclusive), Marine, Bonds Credit Guarantee and Suretyship Insurances.

Tier 1 companies are those whose paid up capital has increased by 200 percent, above the existing minimum requirement. Life companies in this category will have capital of N6 billion, and will underwrite all Tier 2 risks and Annuity. While for non-life business, the paid up capital will be N9 billion, and will underwrite all Tier 2 risks and Oil & Gas (oil related projects, exploration & production), and Aviation Insurances.

Composite companies in Tier3 will maintain N5 billion; Trier 2 N7.5 billion and Tier 1 will have N15 billion.

Barenaka Thompson, director, Supervision at the National Insurance Commission who presented details of the capitalization had said that the Tier-Based Minimum Solvency Capital” (TBMSC) structure is a complimentary measure to the ongoing implementation of the Risk-Based Supervision (RBS) programme

“The recapitalization scheme is aimed at developing and applying appropriate tools that consider the nature, scale and complexity of insurers, as well as non-core activities of insurance groups, to limit significant systemic risk and thereby achieve soundness of insurance companies and contribute to the achievement of stability of the financial system.”

Modestus Anaesoronye