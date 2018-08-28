Companies
Nestle, Unilever most efficient consumer firms in H1 on ROA
Unilever
The first half results are out and it appears Nestle the major market mover in consumer sub-sector sector has proven why it remains at the top. Its return on asset stands not just the highest but among the only two companies who grew its ROA, the other being Unilever when compared with other companies in…
Big Read |
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...