Companies

Nestle, Unilever most efficient consumer firms in H1 on ROA

by Sobechukwu Eze

August 28, 2018 | 2:34 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
Unilever

The first half results are out and it appears Nestle the major market mover in consumer sub-sector sector has proven why it remains at the top. Its return on asset stands not just the highest but among the only two companies who grew its ROA, the other being Unilever when compared with other companies in…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: ,

by Sobechukwu Eze

August 28, 2018 | 2:34 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner